D-Backs designate de Geus for assignment

The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated pitcher Brett de Geus for assignment, it was announced today.

De Geus, you will recall, was selected by the Texas Rangers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason. De Geus made the Rangers Opening Day roster, but was designated for assignment in late June after posting an 8.44 ERA in 26.2 IP for Texas. He was claimed on waivers by the D-Backs, and posted a 6.56 ERA with them in 23.1 IP. He ended the year with a -1.7 bWAR.

The Rangers currently have an open 40 man roster spot (although I think we are all hoping that they fill that spot with a significant free agent signing in the next few days), and have a few players who the team may look to non-tender next week or who could be run through waivers. If Texas liked de Geus enough to keep him on the roster as a Rule 5 pick for three months, it’s not out of the question they could put in a waiver claim on him, even if it’s just for the purpose of trying to run him through waivers and outright him later on.