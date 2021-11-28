Rangers land Semien, per reports

MLB Rumors: Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers have agreed to terms on a seven year contact, per multiple reports. Jon Heyman says the deal is “believed” to be a 7 year, $175M contract.

Semien, 31, finished third in the American League Most Valuable Player balloting this year, while also winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award in his first season at second base, and his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Semien also finished third in the MVP voting in 2019, while with the Oakland A’s.

Semien is a righthanded hitter who was in the “solid but unspectacular” category for much of his career. He made significant strides defensively in 2018, however, and put up a 4.4 bWAR while slashing .255/.318/.388 for Oakland. He exploded in 2019, slashing .285/.369/.522 while leading the majors in games played and plate appearances. After a down 2020 season, Oakland opted not to make him a qualifying offer. Semien signed a one year deal with Toronto and returned to his 2019 form with a .265/.334/.538 slash line.

One of the things that the Rangers’ front office has emphasized is wanting a certain culture with the team, and Semien is arguably the best choice among the major free agents this offseason from that perspective.

Eno Sarris hit on this on Twitter after the signing was announced:

Marcus Semien is the hardest worker I’ve seen up close, a calming and fortifying presence on his teams, and a player that has made the most of his tools. Remarkable man. — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) November 28, 2021

Rumblings are that more moves are expected from Texas before the expected lockout at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, hits.

