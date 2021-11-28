Semien signing Instant Reaction Poll?

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to terms on a seven year, $175 million deal with free agent infielder Marcus Semien.
That’s all we really know about it right now — that it is a 7/$175M deal.
But hey, we can still have a poll for instant reactions to the deal!
Look at the poll below and cast your vote with the option that is closest to your take...
Poll
What do you think of the 7 year, $175 million deal the Rangers have agreed to with Marcus Semien?
-
18%
Its awesome!
-
1%
Its terrible!
-
35%
Great player they overpaid a little for
-
16%
Good player they overpaid a lot for
-
1%
I can’t feel my face
-
8%
Its the Shin-Soo Choo deal all over again
-
4%
Its the Adrian Beltre deal all over again
-
0%
Chris Young is a genius!
-
1%
Who cares, without Nolan in charge the team still sucks
-
2%
When we gonna git sum pitchin’ up in here?
-
0%
Waiting to see what Mac Engel writes, then will adopt that as my opinion
-
3%
Waiting to see what Mac Engel writes, then will adopt the opposite of that as my opinion
-
1%
Should’ve signed Carlos Correa instead
-
2%
Should’ve signed Corey Seager instead
-
1%
Quit paying attention to baseball after 2018 so I don’t know who this is
Loading comments...