Semien signing Instant Reaction Poll?

What do you think of the Marcus Semien deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to terms on a seven year, $175 million deal with free agent infielder Marcus Semien.

That’s all we really know about it right now — that it is a 7/$175M deal.

But hey, we can still have a poll for instant reactions to the deal!

Look at the poll below and cast your vote with the option that is closest to your take...

Poll

What do you think of the 7 year, $175 million deal the Rangers have agreed to with Marcus Semien?

view results
  • 18%
    Its awesome!
    (220 votes)
  • 1%
    Its terrible!
    (18 votes)
  • 35%
    Great player they overpaid a little for
    (409 votes)
  • 16%
    Good player they overpaid a lot for
    (189 votes)
  • 1%
    I can’t feel my face
    (18 votes)
  • 8%
    Its the Shin-Soo Choo deal all over again
    (96 votes)
  • 4%
    Its the Adrian Beltre deal all over again
    (54 votes)
  • 0%
    Chris Young is a genius!
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Who cares, without Nolan in charge the team still sucks
    (18 votes)
  • 2%
    When we gonna git sum pitchin’ up in here?
    (27 votes)
  • 0%
    Waiting to see what Mac Engel writes, then will adopt that as my opinion
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Waiting to see what Mac Engel writes, then will adopt the opposite of that as my opinion
    (37 votes)
  • 1%
    Should’ve signed Carlos Correa instead
    (17 votes)
  • 2%
    Should’ve signed Corey Seager instead
    (24 votes)
  • 1%
    Quit paying attention to baseball after 2018 so I don’t know who this is
    (21 votes)
1158 votes total Vote Now

