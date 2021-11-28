Kole Calhoun to Rangers, per reports

Kole Calhoun and the Texas Rangers have agreed to terms on a contract, per multiple reports. No word yet on terms or the length of the deal, although I’d guess it is a one year contract.

The Rangers were rumored to still be in on numerous players after reportedly agreeing to terms with Marcus Semien, and so I was waiting before doing a post on Calhoun, but with no more news as of now the Calhoun post is going up.

Calhoun had been with the Arizona Diamondbacks after signing a two year, $16 million deal with the Snakes prior to the 2020 season. Arizona declined their $9 million team option on Calhoun after he slashed .235/.297/.373 in 51 games in 2021. The 34 year old is considered a qualify defensive right fielder, and slashed .272/.338/.440 against righthanded pitchers, making him a potentially viable platoon option.

This is a relatively minor move, a role player brought in to help solidify a Ranger outfield that is riddled with holes. I’d expect to see another move or two before Wednesday.