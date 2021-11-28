Gray, Rangers agree to deal, per reports

MLB free agent rumors: Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers have agreed to terms on a contract, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan says it is four years, $56 million.

Gray, the former number three overall pick in the MLB draft, has spent his entire career with the Colorado Rockies. Gray, who just turned 30, has been steady and durable during his time with the Rockies, averaging 2.7 bWAR per 162 games and adapting to be able to maximize his success at altitude.

There has been thinking that teams pursuing Gray will be able to work with him to make adjustments to better utilize his quality raw stuff now that he’s no longer pitching at Coors. If he can, he could take a step forward and be a #2/#3 starter. At just $14 million per year for four years, this is a high floor deal with a pretty decent potential ceiling.

The additions of Gray and Semien have made this a pretty productive day for the Rangers.