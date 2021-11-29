Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. Well, well, well...

Evan Grant writes about the Texas Rangers splurging to sign infielder Marcus Semien, pitcher Jon Gray, and outfielder Kole Calhoun for a reported total of $236.2 million on Sunday.

The big splash, as Kennedi Landry writes, was landing Semien who finished third in the AL MVP voting, won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award at second base, hit the most dingers (45) in a season at the position, and led the league in extra base hits.

Levi Weaver looks into what the deals for Semien (7-years, $175 mil) and Calhoun (1-year, $5.2 mil) mean for the Rangers and whether or not the acquisitions are just the beginning for Texas.

Dan Szymborski writes that Semien grabs a well-earned contract but the Rangers still have a lot of work to do to make the signing a timely one.

Texas also added to the rotation yesterday, as Landry notes, by signing Gray to a deal worth $56 million over four years.

Weaver writes that adding Gray is another item rapidly marked off the to-do list for the Rangers this offseason.

Kevin Sherrington writes that the flurry of deals, and the rumors of more to come, will give the Rangers a chance to show that they learned their lesson from the Alex Rodriguez signing from some 20 plus years ago.

After a busy weekend of signings around the league, Mark Feinsand reassesses where the market stands with the potential for a lockout right around the corner.

And, Will Leitch notes that Isiah Kiner-Falefa is currently the long tenured player on the Rangers, which, awkward...

Have a nice day!