Ray, Mariners agree to 5/$115M deal

MLB Rumors: Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms on a five year, $115 million deal with an opt out after year three, per multiple reports.

Ray, 30, won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award while finishing first in the A.L. in ERA and innings and first in the majors in strikeouts. The lefthanded has long had top flight stuff but has struggled to harness it, and his inconsistency and command issues have had him viewed as a tantalizing but ultimately frustrating arm.

Ray had a 6.62 ERA in 2020 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Toronto Blue Jays, resulting in him signing a one year deal for $8 million for 2021. If Ray’s 2021 season is a harbinger of things to come for Ray, this is a great deal for the M’s. In 2017, however, Ray had a 4.7 bWAR season that was thought to harken great things for him going forward, and he put up a total of 2 bWAR the next three seasons.