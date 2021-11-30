Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. We learned a lesson over the last few days that routinely needs to be drilled into our heads: It’s the money.

The Texas Rangers were flush with it and, despite most recently losing 102 games, in the span of 24 hours or so, they kickstarted their climb back to contention in earnest with a superstar core in tow.

I was floored when the Rangers landed Alex Rodriguez. I loved that Adrian Beltre took the money that Cliff Lee wouldn’t. I literally popped champagne when Texas won the Yu Darvish sweepstakes. But I’ve never seen anything like the last few days and neither had anyone else for any team in professional sports.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers entered a new era yesterday as they doled out a 10-year, $325 mil contract to shortstop Corey Seager.

Levi Weaver writes that the Seager signing accomplishes a goal that the Rangers had been steering toward, which is having a young, elite franchise cornerstone.

Evan Grant writes that with Marcus Semien and now Seager, the Rangers have a foundation in place to build for a championship.

Jeff Wilson reminds everyone that the goal still likely isn’t 2022 but the spending spree gives the Rangers superstars in place for future success.

After placing a B grade on the Semien signing mostly because the Rangers would need to pair him with an even bigger fish, ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle hands out an A- for Texas landing their Moby Dick with Seager.

Keith Law offers his thoughts on the Seager deal which gives the Rangers one of the best middle infields in baseball.

The writers over at The Athletic held a roundtable to discuss the Seager signing and how it impacts the Rangers and the rest of the league.

Tim Cowlishaw weighs in on the Rangers effortlessly surpassing the all-time mark for money spent in one winter.

With Semien and Seager in the fold, Landry put together an outlook for the Rangers’ revamped infield for 2022.

The Mets were the other drunk sailors spending like the Rangers over the weekend, therefore Jack Baer ponders if money can buy happiness in baseball.

Mark Feinsand recaps one of the wildest Hot Stove weekends in baseball history and what the flurry of activity means with the league nearing a lockout in the coming days.

And, the DMN staff compiled the best tweets from yesterday as the Rangers bought a big, delicious slice of relevance.

Have a nice day!