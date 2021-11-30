Poll: 2022 Rangers win total

Its been an exciting few days for Texas Rangers fans, with the team agreeing to deals with Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray, and Kole Calhoun. Those moves provide a major infusion of talent to the major league team, and the expectation is that there will be more moves coming once the lockout ends.

Given that we are all feeling warm and fuzzy, its a good time for a poll about this upcoming season. I want to know how many regular season wins you think the Rangers will have in 2022.

Note that this assumes a 162 game season, that the lockout doesn’t cancel games, that some new COVID outbreak doesn’t delay the start of the 2022 campaign, etc.

How many regular season wins over a 162 game 2022 season do you think the Rangers will have?

Cast your vote below...