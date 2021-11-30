Rangers sign Calhoun, outright Peters, non-tender three

The Texas Rangers have outrighted outfielder D.J. Peters to AAA Round Rock and have non-tendered outfielder Billy McKinney and catchers David Garcia and Yohel Pozo, it was announced today. In addition, the team announced the signing of free agent outfielder Kole Calhoun.

Today was the deadline to tender contracts to players on the 40 man roster, and with spots on the 40 man needed it was expected that the Rangers would potentially non-tender players who were not arbitration eligible in order to get them off the 40 man roster without exposing them to waivers. The Rangers have done this frequently in recent years, and pretty much always re-sign the non-tendered player, either to a minor league deal or a major league deal.

McKinney, recently purchased from the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was designated for assignment, and Pozo had been seen as potential roster casualties. Garcia, who was added to the 40 man roster after the 2020 season, is a surprise, however. The switch hitting catcher has gotten very good grades for his defense, and he held his own in his first year of full season ball in high-A in 2021. I’m guessing the Rangers are confident they will bring him back, but this is the most noteworthy move, to me.

D.J. Peters, also acquired from the Dodgers this year after being designated for assignment, stays in the Rangers system after clearing waivers and being outrighted. Peters showed off some impressive tools in his time on the Rangers major league roster in 2021, but he also struck out a ton and never walked, resulting in a .218 OBP with Texas. That’s not going to cut it.

Finally, Kole Calhoun was officially signed today. Reports are he has a $5.2 million salary for 2022, with a team option for 2023 at $5.5 million, with no buyout.

The 40 man roster now stands at 36. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray are all expected to officially sign tomorrow, getting the roster to 39.