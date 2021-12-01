Wednesday Morning Links

To make room for all their new toys under the Christmas tree the Rangers have non-tendered Billy McKinney, Yohel Pozo and David Garcia.

Levi Weaver notes that after the Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray signings are announced the 40 man roster will stand at 39 players, leaving us a spot to talk about once the work stoppage begins.

Evan Grant observes that the Seager and Semien signings now mean the Rangers have a surplus of middle infield prospects that could potentially be used to trade for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson.

The DMN has a “what you should know about Corey Seager” column up, which covers his injury history and his dog, among other things.