Seager, Semien deals official

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are officially members of the Texas Rangers, as the signing of each player was officially announced today and the players were introduced in press conferences. I had been holding off on doing an official transaction post with these deals in the hopes that the Jon Gray signing would be officially announced as well and I could include him, but that hasn’t happened yet, so Gray will get his own post when that is announced.

The Semien deal was announced first, and we talked about the Rangers agreeing on a 7 year, $175 million deal with him on Monday when the news broke. In his press conference, Semien talked about the importance of Ron Washington in his development as a player — Wash was the third base coach for the Oakland A’s during Semien’s early years in Oakland — and said he talked to Wash about coming to Texas. He also spoke about how the Metroplex is where he wants to raise his family, and his excitement about being here.

Seager’s press conference came next. News of his 10 year, $325 million deal had come down on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple reports indicate that Seager is getting a $5 million signing bonus, $32.5 million in 2022, $35 million in 2023, $34.5 million in 2024, $32 million in 2025, and $31 million per year from 2026-31. All you folks who wanted Seager’s deal to be front-loaded, you’ve gotten your wish.

The 40 man roster now stands at 38. When Gray is announced, it will be at 39, and then sit at that number for the next month or two while the lockout goes on.

UPDATE — Gray’s deal is $15M per year in 2022 and 2023, and $13M per in 2024 and 2025.