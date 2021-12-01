Gray signing official, Garcia, Pozo re-signed

The Texas Rangers have officially signed pitcher Jon Gray to a 4 year contract, it was announced today. The deal is reportedly for $56 million.

We talked about Gray earlier this week when the deal was initially reported. The former #3 overall MLB Draft pick had spent his entire career with the Colorado Rockies prior to signing with Texas.

With Gray being officially signed, the 40 man roster is now at 39.

In addition, the team announced that catchers David Garcia and Yohel Pozo have been re-signed to minor league contracts. They were both non-tendered yesterday, removing them from the 40 man roster and making them free agents. The decision to non-tender Garcia was surprising, but both of them are now back with the club.

In addition, the Rangers have signed catcher Meibrys Viloria and pitcher Jesus Tinoco to minor league contracts with invitations to the major league spring training.

Tinoco, 26, is a righthanded reliever who was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays. He went from Toronto to Colorado in the Troy Tulowitzki trade, was later traded by the Rockies to Miami, and then claimed off waivers from the Marlins by the Rockies. He has a 4.89 ERA in 46.0 IP, along with an 8.06 FIP.

Viloria, 24, is a lefthanded hitting catcher who has spent his entire career with the Kansas City Royals, spending time in the majors from 2018-20. He split the 2021 season between AA and AAA, putting up a 752 OPS.