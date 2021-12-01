Stroman, Cubs agree to three year deal, per reports

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman and Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a free agent contract, per Marcus Stroman himself on Twitter. Reports indicate that the deal is a 3 year, $71 million deal, with an opt out after year two. The deal reportedly includes $2 million escalators for 160 innings pitched in 2022 and 2023. His base salary is $25 million in 2022 and 2023, and $21 million in 2024.

This is a pretty solid deal for Stroman — he doesn’t get the big, long-term contract that some predicted, but he gets a high AAV deal that allows him to go back on the market after two seasons. If he performs he will most likely opt out and cash in, and if he doesn’t, well, $21 million isn’t a bad consolation prize.

The decision to go with a high AAV, short-term deal with an opt out is curious for the Cubs, who went into sell mode at the trade deadline and don’t appear to be all that well positioned to be a playoff contender in the next two years. There’s plenty of time left in the offseason, though...