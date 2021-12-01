Nick Martinez to Padres: 4/$20M

Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms on a four year, $20 million deal.

Martinez, you will recall, was drafted in the 18th round in the 2011 draft out of Fordham, where he was an infielder. The Rangers drafted him and made him a pitcher, and he ended up making his major league debut in that wonderful 2014 season all Rangers fans remember so fondly. Martinez spent parts of four seasons with the Rangers — 2014-17 — before going to Japan to pitch in 2018.

Martinez had middling seasons in 2018 and 2020, and pitched in only two games in 2019. In 2021, however, he had a 1.62 ERA in 149.2 innings, with 146 Ks against just 39 walks and just six homers. In the aftermath of that terrific season, Martinez looked to return to the United States, and apparently now will be part of the San Diego Padres rotation in 2022.