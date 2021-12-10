Friday Morning Rangers Links

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has a mailbag up this morning where he answers questions about further Rangers pitching additions and what to do with IKF, among other things.

Jeff Wilson writes on his substack about some top Rangers prospects meeting with new Ranger coaches Donnie Ecker and Tim Hyers.

MLB Pipeline has a list of each team’s youngest top position prospect.

And yesterday was the 50 year anniversary of the Mets trading Nolan Ryan to the Angels.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday!