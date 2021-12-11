 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

New, 54 comments

Texas Rangers update for Saturday, December 11

By Coylio

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

Not too much out there this morning. But Evan Grant writes that our old pal D.J. Peters has signed a deal with the Lotta Giants and will be playing his baseball in Korea next season.

Jeff Wilson does some shuffling around of the Rangers farm system on his substack.

Speaking of shuffling around, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark suggests tinkering with the draft order as a means of rooting out some of the tanking going on in the MLB.

And before he was a sensational Twitter follow, Old Hoss Radbourn was like a really bomb-ass pitcher.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!

Loading comments...