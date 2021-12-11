Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Not too much out there this morning. But Evan Grant writes that our old pal D.J. Peters has signed a deal with the Lotta Giants and will be playing his baseball in Korea next season.

Jeff Wilson does some shuffling around of the Rangers farm system on his substack.

Speaking of shuffling around, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark suggests tinkering with the draft order as a means of rooting out some of the tanking going on in the MLB.

And before he was a sensational Twitter follow, Old Hoss Radbourn was like a really bomb-ass pitcher.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!