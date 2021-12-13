Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

It’s a real tumbleweed fest as far as the Texas Rangers go right now which is a shame considering the waves they made just a couple of weeks ago.

Jeff Wilson writes about the expectations for Josh Jung and the top prospect’s chances of landing the third base gig next season.

And, today is Ferguson Jenkins’ birthday so Chris Haft of MLB dot com recalled Fergie’s best moments, including arguably the best season by a starting pitcher in Rangers franchise history.

Have a nice day!