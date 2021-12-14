Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that fans weren’t the only folks excited by the spending spree from the Texas Rangers as the top prospects on the farm were also amped up by the news.

Levi Weaver answers questions in his latest mailbag which covers odds and ends from the last two week of lockout radio silence.

Jim Bowden grades the early offseason efforts by American League teams with Texas a top outfielder away from an A+.

And, R.J. Anderson takes a look at the top 20 prospects in the league heading into 2022 with Jack Leiter making the cut for Texas.

Have a nice day!