 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

New, 24 comments

Apparently baseball hasn’t disbanded yet

By ghostofErikThompson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Texas Rangers Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that fans weren’t the only folks excited by the spending spree from the Texas Rangers as the top prospects on the farm were also amped up by the news.

Levi Weaver answers questions in his latest mailbag which covers odds and ends from the last two week of lockout radio silence.

Jim Bowden grades the early offseason efforts by American League teams with Texas a top outfielder away from an A+.

And, R.J. Anderson takes a look at the top 20 prospects in the league heading into 2022 with Jack Leiter making the cut for Texas.

Have a nice day!

Loading comments...