Good morning, LSB.

Jeff Wilson writes on his substack that the signing of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager is going to force some Rangers prospects into different positions.

Ken Rosenthal asks why David Ortiz has so much more Hall of Fame support than Sammy Sosa.

That’s about all there is this morning. Read the Astros ZiPS projections or somethin’, if you wanna.

Have a good weekend!