Mets hire Showalter as manager

In some actual baseball news today, the New York Mets have announced today that they have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager. Showalter replaces Luis Rojas, who the Mets fired after the 2021 season. Rojas was hired in January, 2020, to replace Carlos Beltran, who stepped down without managing a game due to his connection with the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Showalter, 65, is now managing his fifth team, having previously skippered the New York Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers, and the Baltimore Orioles. Showalter’s reputation has been as someone who wants a lot of organizational control, and it shall be interesting to see how he does with the Mets, whose new, high-profile owner, Steven Cohen, appears to be taking a more hands on approach than many owners do.