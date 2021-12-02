Former Rangers on the move

There have been a bunch of moves around MLB in the run up to the non-tender deadline and the lockout, and a number of them involve guys who Once Were Rangers. I figured I’d do a post summarizing what has happened with some old friends over the past few days (particularly since there’s not, you know, going to be baseball news going on for a while).

Jorge Alfaro, the Legend, was dealt on December 1. Alfaro, who was originally sent from Texas to Philadelphia in the Cole Hamels trade, and then went from the Phillies to the Marlins in the J.T. Realmuto trade, was shipped from the Marlins to the Padres for cash considerations.

Which makes a certain amount of sense, given that Alfaro was one of A.J. Preller’s prize signings, much like current Padre Jurickson Profar. Alfaro hasn’t hit at all the past two years, is out of options, and is arbitration eligible, and I tend to think he’s someone that the Padres will look to get to agree to a contract and then waive and try to outright. But I am not surprised AJP jumped at him when he got the chance.

Lewis Brinson, the former Ranger first rounder who went to Milwaukee in the Jonathan Lucroy trade, and then also landed in Miami when the Brewers acquired Christian Yelich, was designated for assignment by the Marlins. He’s now in limbo due to the lockout and resulting freeze. Brinson is fast, has power, and can pick it in center field, but he has huge contact issues that have prevented him from having success.

The Baltimore Orioles signed Rougned Odor. I know everyone who wanted him to be back in Texas is disappointed.

The Baltimore Orioles signed (or agreed to sign) Jordan Lyles, to a $7 million one year deal, no less. I know everyone who wanted him to be back in Texas is disappointed.

Kellin Deglan signed a minor league deal with a spring training invite with the Toronto Blue Jays. Remember him? Canadian catcher who was a first round pick in 2010? He’s still around, apparently.

The Chicago Cubs signed lefthanded pitcher Locke St. John to a minor league deal. Remember him? Vaguely?

The San Francisco Giants non-tendered lefthanded pitcher Joe Palumbo. Palumbo was claimed on waivers by the Giants at the end of the 2021 season. He’s now a free agent.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Jerad Eickhoff to a minor league deal. He was part of the Cole Hamels deal, and ended up being the best player the Phillies acquired.