A’s hire Kotsay as manager, per reports

The Oakland A’s have hired Mark Kotsay as their new manager, per reports. Kotsay was the team’s third base coach last year under manager Bob Melvin, who was allowed to depart to take the managerial job in San Diego after the 2021 season.

Kotsay, 46, was the 9th overall pick in the 1996 out of Cal State-Fullerton by the Miami Marlins. He played for seven teams over a seventeen year career, with the bulk of his years spent with the Marlins, the A’s and the Padres. He was a solid above average outfielder in his 20s before back injuries slowed him, but he managed to stick around in the majors into his late 30s in part because of his leadership and clubhouse presence.

After retiring, he spent a couple of seasons with the Padres as a special assistant and then hitting coach. Oakland hired him after the 2015 season, and he’s been on their coaching staff ever since.