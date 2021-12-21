Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that baseball is so dead right now that even baseball men for the Texas Rangers are doing things as crazy as spending time with their families.

At Fangraphs, Jay Jaffe pens the Hall of Fame case for former Rangers great Joe Nathan. My case is just this gif:

And, the Rangers are probably set at catcher with a tandem of Jonah Heim and Jose Trevino but Mike Axisa takes a gander at some catchers who might be available via trade this winter if you want to rosterbate about it anyway.

Have a nice day!