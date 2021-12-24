 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Rangers Christmas Wish question for you

Which one Ranger would you most like to see hit his 99th percentile projection in 2022?

By Adam J. Morris
It is Christmas Eve, and for those of you hanging around on LSB, I offer this up...

Let’s say Santa shows up tonight and says, as a loyal Ranger fan, you can pick one current Ranger player who will reach his 99th percentile projection in 2022. It can be a major leaguer or a minor leaguer — we aren’t limiting this to 40 man roster guys.

Because I know how you people are, I will clarify that:

1) the 99th percentile projection is good, not bad — they are in the best 1% of their projection probabilities.

2) this doesn’t change how other players do, so it isn’t like by picking this player you are impacting the likelihood of any other Ranger having a good 2022 season or a bad 2022 season. It doesn’t mean that no other player will reach their 99th percentile projection or that someone else will hit their 1% projection.

3) this is a “true talent” result — it isn’t like the player has this fluky 2022 season, and then goes back to performing at his 50th percentile projection based on 2021 and prior years. We are assuming this is a real leap forward in performance supported by underlying metrics.

Who is the one player you would pick?

