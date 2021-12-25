Christmas Day Rangers Links

Good morning and merry Christmas, LSB.

The only bit of news this morning is that former Ranger Hyeon-jong Yang is returning to the Kia Tigers of the KBO, where he played for 14 years before signing with Texas prior to last season.

Also MLB dot com has a list of each franchise’s “best gift” ever received. Personally I'd have asked for a free agent 3B who'd solidify a HoF career over 1000-plus games with the Rangers, but Kennedi made a good choice.

That's all for this morning. Everyone have a safe and happy holidays, a prosperous 2022, and Go Rangers.