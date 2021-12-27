Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson leaves the 2021 Texas Rangers behind by writing that more things went right than a 102 loss season would lead you to believe.

Mike Axisa writes that some young pitching taking a step forward would be the thing that the Rangers are hoping to have found under the tree this holiday season.

Jayson Stark offers his annual Strange But True retrospective on the bizarre happenings from the 2021 season.

And, Dan Cichalski recounts how Billy Martin’s tenure in Texas came to an end in no small part due to a John Denver song.

Have a nice day!