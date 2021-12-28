Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that you’d be hard-pressed to find anything going on with the Texas Rangers right now but in the Caribbean, Leody Taveras is finishing off a successful Dominican Winter League campaign.

Perhaps no man was ever linked to joining the Texas Rangers more often without ever actually doing so than Torii Hunter and now he’s trying to survive on the Hall of Fame ballot.

And, since MLB is dead, R.J. Anderson writes that teams in Asia are freely signing some fringe talent.

