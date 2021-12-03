Friday Morning Rangers Update

Good morning, LSB.

Quite heavy on the lockout news this morning, obviously.

Evan Grant notes that right as the Rangers start to make some big moves, the entire sport shuts down.

Jeff Wilson touches on the lockout as well, specifically how it affects the Rangers’ four new signings.

The Star Telegram’s Stefan Stevenson has some twitter reactions to the lockout from players and various baseball people.

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough takes a look at the remaining free agents on the open market, if we are to ever play baseball again.

And Evan Drellich’s story highlights a he said/she said between the players and the owners that seems to paint a picture of how far apart the sides are.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday!