DJ Peters reportedly heading to Korea

Texas Rangers outfielder DJ Peters, who cleared waivers and was outrighted earlier this week, is close to a deal to go to Korea to play in the KBO in 2022, per reports on Twitter.

Peters, who turned 26 in nine days, was claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 2, 2021. He played regularly over the final two months, showing quality outfield defensive and impressive power, but also having extreme plate discipline issues. Peters slashed .198/.218/.426 for the Rangers, with a 68 strikeouts in 206 plate appearances, against just four walks. That’s a very bad K/BB ratio.

Peters is reportedly negotiating with the Lotte Giants, who had former Ranger Adrian Sampson in their starting rotation last season along with Dan Straily. Former Detroit Tiger great Dixon Machado was Lotte’s starting shorstop.

This is probably a good move for Peters, whose contact issues made it unlikely he’d be able to stick in the major leagues. He will get a chance to mash in Korea, and make much more money than he would playing in AAA in America.