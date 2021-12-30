Thursday Morning Links

With John Blake saying he will be stepping back a bit from his PR role, TR Sullivan has some reminisces to share about his 33 years in the Ranger organization.

Levi Weaver does some analysis on which Ranger jerseys will be the best long term investment, considering the fact that the only two jerseys currently available on the Ranger website are Adolis Garcia and former Ranger Adolis Garcia. Rougned Odor.

Jonathan Mayo says the Rangers are the second most-improved farm system this year, moving from the 21st ranked system before the ‘21 season to 11th ranked system now.