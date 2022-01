Good morning, LSB.

Levi Weaver has a new Weaver Wire out in which he discusses when the lockout could end and what the Rangers 2022 plans may look like.

On Jeff Wilson's Substack he recaps the Rangers’ 2021 and looks ahead to the future.

And MLB Pipeline has a list of the league's most improved farm systems.

That's all for this morning. Yall be safe tonight and have a happy new year.