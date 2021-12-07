Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson has some odds and ends on the transformative days for the Texas Rangers before MLB’s lockout.

When baseball is back and open for business, the Rangers will be seeking help for the rotation and Levi Weaver offers up five names to keep in mind.

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel provides his takeaways from free agency thus far, which is a story that cannot be told without discussing the Rangers.

And, MLB’s website won’t mention anything about today’s players but they can dig up old T.R. Sullivan articles such as this one on the all-time single-season Rangers team.

Have a nice day!