Rangers announce minor league staffs

The Texas Rangers have announced the staffs for their minor league affiliates today.

Matt Hagen, who was the team’s minor league field coordinator in 2021, will be the manager for AAA Round Rock in 2022. Kenny Holmberg, who was the manager for AAA Round Rock in 2021, will be the team’s minor league field coordinator in 2022.

Jared Goedert returns to Frisco for 2022, after managing the Rough Riders in 2021. Carlos Cardoza, who managed the Down East Wood Ducks in 2021, is managing the Hickory Crawdads in 2022. Steve Mintz, who was the Crawdads’ pitching coach in 2021, will be managing Down East in 2022.

The minor league pitching coordinators for 2022 will be Danny Clark and Jordan Tiegs. Cody Atkinson will be the minor league hitting coordinator, and Garrett Kennedy will be the minor league catching coordinator.

I haven’t seen the full staffs released yet, but when that comes out, we will update.

UPDATE — Here is the full staff for Down East:

We've got some some 2022 season news for you!



⚾️Here is the 2022 season coaching staff!⚾️





Hickory’s staff is as follows:

Pitching Coach Jon Goebel, Hitting Coach Ryan Tuntland, Coach Jay Sullenger, Coach Kawika Emsley-Pai, Athletic Trainer Derrick Decker, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Andy Earp.

Frisco’s staff is as follows:

Introducing our coaching staff for the 2022 season.



Manager Jared Goedert will return for his second season in Frisco!





Round Rock’s staff is as follows: