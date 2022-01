John Moore has numbers 6-10 of his top 20 Ranger prospects up, including Ricky Vanasco who didn’t actually pitch in 2021.

Speaking of missing development time due to Tommy John surgery, Levi Weaver has a profile up of Owen White (who also missed development time due to angrily punching the mound and breaking his hand).

With the Rangers currently unable to work with their big league players they are investing time in their prospects by having them do trust falls or something.