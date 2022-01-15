Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Looks like we got a little breaking news this morning as Jesse Sanchez is reporting that the Rangers have agreed to terms with international prospects Anthony Gutierrez and Jose DeJesus. Gutierrez is ranked No. 6 on Pipeline’s Top 50 International Prospects list and DeJesus is ranked No. 27. Neat.

Elsewhere John Moore has the remainder of his Rangers top prospects list.

And Drew Davison writes about Globe Life Field becoming a “college baseball destination.”

