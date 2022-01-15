 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

New, 31 comments

Texas Rangers update for Saturday, January 15th

By Coylio
Cleveland Indians v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

Looks like we got a little breaking news this morning as Jesse Sanchez is reporting that the Rangers have agreed to terms with international prospects Anthony Gutierrez and Jose DeJesus. Gutierrez is ranked No. 6 on Pipeline’s Top 50 International Prospects list and DeJesus is ranked No. 27. Neat.

Elsewhere John Moore has the remainder of his Rangers top prospects list.

And Drew Davison writes about Globe Life Field becoming a “college baseball destination.”

That's all for this morning. Have a good weekend!

Loading comments...