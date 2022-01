Good morning, folks...

With J-2 kicking off on January 15 (rather than July 2), the Rangers signed 17 international free agents yesterday.

Anthony Gutierrez and Jose De Jesus are the two biggest names the Rangers inked yesterday — the pair combined to account for 60% of the team’s available bonus pool.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs, leading off by asking who was better — Ken Singleton or Dale Murphy?