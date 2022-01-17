 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

lol it’s baseball season

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that after the Texas Rangers finally had the forever-anticipated breakthrough season from the farm system, they’re getting another influx of talent through the international signing period.

Texas is expected to be enticed by Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki when baseball is allowed to exist again so it’s worth reading R.J. Anderson’s examination of Suzuki’s potential ability to hit in the major leagues.

And that’s it. That’s all.

Have a nice day!

