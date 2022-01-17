Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that after the Texas Rangers finally had the forever-anticipated breakthrough season from the farm system, they’re getting another influx of talent through the international signing period.

Texas is expected to be enticed by Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki when baseball is allowed to exist again so it’s worth reading R.J. Anderson’s examination of Suzuki’s potential ability to hit in the major leagues.

And that’s it. That’s all.

Have a nice day!