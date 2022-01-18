LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #11 RUNOFF

Congratulations to Sam Huff, who won the runoff for the #10 spot in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings, with 39% of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Justin Foscue

5 — Dustin Harris

6 — Ezequiel Duran

7 — Owen White

8 — Evan Carter

9 — Josh Smith

10 — Sam Huff

We have a runoff for the #11 spot in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings between Luisangel Acuna and Ricky Vanasco.

So of these two players, who is the #11 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

