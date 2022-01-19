Rangers place three in BA top 100

Baseball America has their official 2022 top 100 prospect list out. You will be pleased to know that the Texas Rangers place two prospects in the top 30, and three on the list overall.

Jack Leiter, the Rangers’ first round draft pick out of Vanderbilt in 2021, is the highest ranked Ranger on the list, as well as the second highest ranked 2021 draftee, coming in at number 25. The righthanded pitcher gets praise for his “deep five-pitch mix,” and of course, its not out of the question he’s pitching in Arlington at some point in 2022.

Right behind Leiter is Josh Jung, who checks in at #26. A righthanded hitting third baseman who was the Rangers’ first round pick out of Texas Tech in 2019, BA gives Jung the much-coveted 60/60 grade on his hit and power. I expect we will be seeing Jung man the hot corner for the Rangers for the majority of 2022.

The third Ranger who makes the cut is righthanded pitcher Cole Winn, at #61. Winn, the team’s first round pick in 2018, is described as having a “strong four-pitch mix . . . with advanced poise and consistency for his age.” Winn finished the 2021 at Round Rock, and while he could start the year at Frisco, he’s likely to spend the bulk of 2022 at AAA, and seems to have a very good chance of making it to Arlington at some point this season.