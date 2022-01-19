Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, the top remaining free agent on the board (and arguably the top free agent of the 2021-22 offseason), has hired Scott Boras as his new agent, it was reported last night.

Correa, 27, previously had been represented by William Morris Endeavor. As noted in the link above, the parent company for WME recently purchased nine minor league teams, resulting in the MLBPA threatening to take action against any agents with WME due to a rule against agents having an ownership interest in minor league teams.

The extent to which that issue played into Correa’s decision is not clear. However, Correa was seen as one of the top two shortstops in a free agent market deep with shortstop options. While Correa is still unsigned, Boras clients Corey Seager and Marcus Semien inked long term deals (with the Rangers, in case you forgot) for $325 million and $175 million, respectively, prior to the lockout.

With a resolution to the lockout not looking exactly imminent, the start of spring training is in question, and it is likely that once a deal between the players and owners is reached there will be a minimal amount of time before players will be reporting and spring games will start cranking up. With Correa looking for a deal similar to the ten year, $325 million Seager received, he is now being represented by the agent generally seen as the top guy in the field, with an agency that will be well equipped to hit the ground running and be ready to engage immediately with any and all teams who could possibly by landing spots for Correa.