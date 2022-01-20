Rangers place five in BP top 101 list

The Baseball Prospectus top 101 prospects for 2022 list has dropped today, and the Texas Rangers placed five prospects on the list.

2021 first rounder Jack Leiter is the top Ranger prospect on the list, checking in at #20, between fellow righthanded pitchers Cade Cavalli and George Kirby. He was the third highest 2021 draftee on the list, behind Marcelo Mayer and Henry Davis.

2019 first rounder Josh Jung is #31 on the BP list.

The surprise is that the next highest Ranger ranked is Justin Foscue. The 2020 first rounder is ranked #50 on the BP list, between Jackson Jobe and Ronny Mauricio, and ahead of, among others, Austin Martin and Joey Bart. Foscue is someone who I thought could appear at the back end of some top 100 lists, but I wasn’t expecting him to appear anywhere that high (although if you recall, Ross Fenstermaker said a couple of months ago he expected Foscue to be a top 50 prospect by the end of 2022).

2018 first rounder Cole Winn is at #91 on the list, while Ezequiel Duran is at #99.

Not a bad showing for the Rangers — and seeing their last four first rounders make the cut is nice, especially given the lack of success the Rangers have had with their first round picks in recent years.