Friday Morning Rangers Update

New, 59 comments

Slightly late Texas Rangers update for Friday, January 21

By Coylio

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

In case you missed it yesterday, Dan Szymborski dropped the Rangers’ ZiPS projections for the 2022 season.

Jeff Wilson has a lockout update on his Substack.

MLB dot com asked its writers which classic baseball movie has the best ensemble cast.

And Levi Weaver, clearly suffering from the effects of a 102-loss season straight into a lockout, reviews a Texas Rangers promotional album from 1988. Hold onto your butts.

That’s all for this morning. Have a happy Friday.

