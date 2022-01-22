Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Not a lot of baseball news out there this morning.

But Jeff Wilson has some prospect stuff up on his substack, writing about how the Rangers prospects are just chilling and playing baseball and stuff, unaffected by the goings-on with the lockout.

MLB has rejected Tampa Bay’s ridiculous proposal to play half their games in Montreal.

And it appears there will be an automated strike zone as high up as the Triple-A level in 2022.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!