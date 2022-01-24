Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield tries to get us with a fact about the Texas Rangers that we maybe didn’t know but it is that they are bad at pitching and buddy, we’ve lived it.

Who’s the next Hall of Famer for each team? Matt Snyder predicts them and it’s an easy call for the Rangers.

The MLB Pipeline fellas look back at their 2020 predictions for which prospects were potential breakout stars from each farm system.

And, in news that could impact the Rangers at the top of the 2021 MLB Draft, heralded college arm Peyton Pallette is set to have Tommy John surgery.

