Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at where the Texas Rangers are at after their pre-lockout spending spree.

Kennedi Landry writes about Cole Winn and how the 2018 first-rounder made the strides in 2021 that should land him in Arlington eventually in 2022.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter covers another rising pitching prospect with Owen White continuing to be a standout following his Arizona Fall League performance.

And, for all of the positives that were mentioned after the players offered meaningful concessions in negotiations yesterday, Evan Drellich writes that the owners were still big mad and essentially threatened the possibility of losing regular season games as the lockout nears two full months.

