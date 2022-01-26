 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday morning Rangers things

Wednesday morning Rangers news and links

By Adam J. Morris

Good morning, folks...

Jeff Wilson looks at who, among the minor leaguers in the system, could get an invite to the major league spring training, whenever that ends up happening.

Levi Weaver has the results from his Rangers Fan Survey over at the Athletic.

The BBWAA Hall of Fame voting results were announced yesterday, and David Ortiz was the lone player voted in.

Former Rangers Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira are among those who fell short in the voting, and Teixeira will now fall off the ballot, as he only received 1.5% of the vote.

