Rangers sign some minor league free agents

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of several minor league free agents today, the most notable of which are pitcher Nick Tropeano and infielder Josh Sale.

Tropeano, 31, is a righthanded pitcher who has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors. In 2021 he pitched for the Mets and the Giants in both AAA and the majors, as well as in AAA for the Dodgers. He has a career 4.22 ERA and 4.81 FIP in 241 major league innings, the majority of which have been with the Angels.

Sale, 30, is the second best player named “Sale” selected in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft, being picked 17th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays, two picks after the Rangers selected Jake Skole. Sale only accumulated 897 plate appearances before being released in February, 2015, after his second drug suspension. He had been out of baseball since that time before playing Indy ball for Gastonia in 2021.

Pitchers Jesus Linarez and Sal Mendez, catcher Jordan Prosychen and infielder Trey Hair were also signed. All four were with the Rangers organization in 2021.