Thursday morning Rangers things

Thursday morning Rangers news and links

By Adam J. Morris
Photo credit should read CARLO ALLEGRI/AFP via Getty Images

Good morning, folks...

Evan Drellich looks at the efforts by the MLBPA in the current negotiations to get more money to players with less than three years of service time.

The Rangers announced the signings of a half-dozen players to minor league deals yesterday.

There’s a career fair on Saturday at Globe Life Park for those who would like to work at the Rangers games.

Jeff Wilson looks at the results of the most recent round of Hall of Fame voting.

David Schoenfield looks at the next few Hall of Fame classes to predict who will be getting in.

T.R. Sullivan reminisces about spring training, 1995, when teams brought in replacement players to take the place of major leaguers who were out on strike.

