Friday morning Rangers links

Texas Rangers update for Friday, January 28

By Coylio
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

Jeff Wilson writes on his substack about new Rangers’ minor league signings Nick Tropeano and Josh Sale.

MLB Pipeline pulls out the crystal ball and lists a top prospect for each team...in 2024.

Evan Drellich writes that there’s issues with the MLB’s new minor league housing policy, with the Advocates for Minor Leaguers group saying in a statement “the policy presents MLB teams the opportunity to cut costs rather than providing proper housing,”

And Jayson Stark asks: what kind of Hall of Fame do we want?

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday.

